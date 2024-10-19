Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Seshasayee Paper & Boards consolidated net profit declines 61.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Sales rise 9.97% to Rs 398.47 crore

Net profit of Seshasayee Paper & Boards declined 61.11% to Rs 28.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 73.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.97% to Rs 398.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 362.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales398.47362.36 10 OPM %7.7124.67 -PBDT48.37107.32 -55 PBT37.0396.30 -62 NP28.4773.20 -61

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 2:18 PM IST

