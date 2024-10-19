Seshasayee Paper & Boards consolidated net profit declines 61.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.97% to Rs 398.47 crore

Net profit of Seshasayee Paper & Boards declined 61.11% to Rs 28.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 73.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.97% to Rs 398.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 362.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.398.47362.367.7124.6748.37107.3237.0396.3028.4773.20

