RBL Bank consolidated net profit declines 30.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of RBL Bank declined 30.02% to Rs 231.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 331.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 17.40% to Rs 3531.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3007.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3531.023007.7636.6031.41304.49125.02304.49125.02231.70331.08

