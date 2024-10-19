Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI lifts lending restrictions imposed on JM Financial's subsidiary

RBI lifts lending restrictions imposed on JM Financial's subsidiary

Image
Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

JM Financial said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, with immediate effect, lifted the restrictions imposed by it on JM Financial Products, a material subsidiary of the company.

Accordingly, JM Financial Products has now been permitted to provide, with immediate effect, the financing against shares and debentures in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In March this year, the countrys banking regulatory had asked the company to stop sanction and disbursal of loans against Initial Public Offering (IPO) of shares as well as against subscription to debentures.

Offering an explanation of the aforesaid regulatory action, the RBI had said that this action was necessitated due to certain serious deficiencies observed in respect of loans sanctioned by the company for IPO financing as well as NCD subscriptions.

JM Financial is an integrated and diversified financial services group. The Group's primary businesses include an investment bank, mortgage lending, alternative and distressed credit and asset management, wealth management and securities business.

The company had reported 3% rise in net profit to Rs 171 crore on a 1% increase in total income to Rs 1,094 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Q1 FY24.

More From This Section

RBL Bank consolidated net profit declines 30.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Yedeshi Aurangabad Tollway Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 28.58 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Tata Capital Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 17.79% in the September 2024 quarter

JM Financial Products standalone net profit declines 46.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Dodla Dairy acquires 35.23 acres land parcel for proposed new plant

The scrip had advanced 1.57% to end at Rs 158.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Have tried to make SC a people's court since becoming CJI: Chandrachud

Premier League preview: Injury-hit Man United take on Brentford test

LIVE news: Jaipur-bound Air India flight with 189 passengers onboard receives bomb threat

RG Kar case: Protest continues, doctors' fast-unto-death enters 15th day

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE updates 1st Test Day 4: Covers coming off, play to resume at 1:50 PM

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 1:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story