RBI lifts lending restrictions imposed on JM Financial's subsidiary

JM Financial said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, with immediate effect, lifted the restrictions imposed by it on JM Financial Products, a material subsidiary of the company.

Accordingly, JM Financial Products has now been permitted to provide, with immediate effect, the financing against shares and debentures in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In March this year, the countrys banking regulatory had asked the company to stop sanction and disbursal of loans against Initial Public Offering (IPO) of shares as well as against subscription to debentures.

Offering an explanation of the aforesaid regulatory action, the RBI had said that this action was necessitated due to certain serious deficiencies observed in respect of loans sanctioned by the company for IPO financing as well as NCD subscriptions.