Tata Capital Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 17.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.30% to Rs 1667.34 crore

Net profit of Tata Capital Housing Finance rose 17.79% to Rs 342.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 291.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 38.30% to Rs 1667.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1205.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1667.341205.6389.0390.34471.60401.11459.74390.03342.88291.09

