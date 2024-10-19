Tata Capital Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 17.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.30% to Rs 1667.34 croreNet profit of Tata Capital Housing Finance rose 17.79% to Rs 342.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 291.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 38.30% to Rs 1667.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1205.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1667.341205.63 38 OPM %89.0390.34 -PBDT471.60401.11 18 PBT459.74390.03 18 NP342.88291.09 18
