Tata Capital Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 17.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales rise 38.30% to Rs 1667.34 crore

Net profit of Tata Capital Housing Finance rose 17.79% to Rs 342.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 291.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 38.30% to Rs 1667.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1205.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1667.341205.63 38 OPM %89.0390.34 -PBDT471.60401.11 18 PBT459.74390.03 18 NP342.88291.09 18

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

