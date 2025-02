Donear Industries standalone net profit rises 52.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.78% to Rs 247.17 crore

Net profit of Donear Industries rose 52.59% to Rs 10.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 19.78% to Rs 247.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 206.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.247.17206.3610.929.0118.8012.4215.159.3210.917.15

