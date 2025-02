Gufic BioSciences standalone net profit declines 13.21% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.98% to Rs 207.79 crore

Net profit of Gufic BioSciences declined 13.21% to Rs 19.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 22.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.98% to Rs 207.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 201.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.207.79201.7816.3418.0730.9033.7026.2829.5619.3222.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News