SG Finserve standalone net profit rises 23.98% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
Sales rise 24.97% to Rs 43.54 crore

Net profit of SG Finserve rose 23.98% to Rs 19.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 24.97% to Rs 43.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 34.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales43.5434.84 25 OPM %86.3390.36 -PBDT26.3820.92 26 PBT26.2620.90 26 NP19.3915.64 24

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

