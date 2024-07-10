Metal stocks slide

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Metal index decreasing 588.68 points or 1.76% at 32893.66 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 3.88%), NMDC Ltd (down 3.17%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 2.96%),Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 2.5%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.45%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vedanta Ltd (down 2.07%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.98%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.96%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.39%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.84%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.96%), turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 489.39 or 0.9% at 53666.04.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 116.81 points or 0.72% at 16117.74.

The Nifty 50 index was down 165.25 points or 0.68% at 24267.95.

The BSE Sensex index was down 602.55 points or 0.75% at 79749.09.

On BSE,1209 shares were trading in green, 2676 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News