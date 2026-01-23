SG Mart Q3 PAT tumbles 62% YoY to Rs 11 crore

SG Mart reported a 61.69% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 10.74 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 28.04 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 23.20% YoY to Rs 1,644.43 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 13.52 crore, registering a de-growth of 63.89% on a YoY basis.

Total expenses rose 24.61% YoY to Rs 1,648.85 crore in the December 2025 quarter. Employee benefits expense stood at Rs 8.43 crore (up 92.07% YoY) and while finance costs increased 78.03% YoY to Rs 17.43 crore during the period under review.

On a nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit slipped 1.03% YoY to Rs 69.57 crore, while revenue increased 5.42% YoY to Rs 4492.44 crore in 9M FY26 compared with 9M FY25.

SGMART is a premier B2B one-stop shop that provides a wide range of construction-related solutions from top brands under one roof. Its extensive network, with strategically positioned warehouses in Pune, Bangalore, Dujana, and Raipur, ensures seamless accessibility and efficient distribution of remarkable products to its valued customers.

The counter soared 8.72% to Rs 361 on the BSE.

