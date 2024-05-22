Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shah Metacorp reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shah Metacorp reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 100.15% to Rs 41.39 crore

Net profit of Shah Metacorp reported to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 100.15% to Rs 41.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 155.15% to Rs 4.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 130.37% to Rs 91.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales41.3920.68 100 91.8739.88 130 OPM %5.12-32.01 -3.84-10.13 - PBDT2.29-6.70 LP 7.872.63 199 PBT1.50-7.41 LP 4.35-0.29 LP NP1.42-6.25 LP 4.211.65 155

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

