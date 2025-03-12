Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 2.91%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 2.91%

Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty IT index ended down 2.91% at 36310.65 today. The index is down 15.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, L&T Technology Services Ltd slipped 5.43%, Infosys Ltd shed 4.26% and LTIMindtree Ltd fell 3.62%. The Nifty IT index is down 2.00% over last one year compared to the 0.60% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index is down 1.65% and Nifty Media index is down 1.53% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.12% to close at 22470.5 while the SENSEX is down 0.10% to close at 74029.76 today.

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

