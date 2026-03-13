Shaily Engineering rises after Smallcap World Fund buys additional stake

Shaily Engineering Plastics gained 2.41% to Rs 1,961 after Smallcap World Fund Inc. acquired an additional stake in the company through bulk deals on Thursday, 12 March 2026.

According to bulk deal data, the fund purchased 2.98 lakh shares on the NSE at Rs 1,878.41 per share and another 6.43 lakh shares on the BSE at Rs 1,879 per share, aggregating to a 2.05% stake valued at about Rs 176.88 crore.

As of December 2025, Smallcap World Fund Inc. already held a 5.09% equity stake, or 23,38,792 shares, in Shaily Engineering Plastics, a company backed by investor Ashish Kacholia.

Smallcap World Fund Inc. is a US-based mutual fund managed by Capital Group.