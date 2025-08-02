Shakti Pumps (India) consolidated net profit rises 4.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.68% to Rs 622.50 crore

Net profit of Shakti Pumps (India) rose 4.50% to Rs 96.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 92.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.68% to Rs 622.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 567.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.622.50567.5623.0623.94135.71130.35129.66125.5896.8392.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News