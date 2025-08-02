Themis Medicare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.22 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.66% to Rs 97.58 crore

Net loss of Themis Medicare reported to Rs 14.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 24.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 20.66% to Rs 97.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 122.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

