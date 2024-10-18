Shalibhadra Finance opens new branch in Lunawada, Gujarat

Shalibhadra Finance announced the inauguration of its latest branch in Lunawada, the district headquarters of Mahisagar District, Gujarat.

This new branch strengthens Shalibhadra Finance's presence in Gujarat, particularly in rural areas, where the company's expertise in financing agricultural and allied activities aligns with the local economy. With successful operations already established in the neighbouring districts of Kheda, Panchmahal, and Dahod, the Lunawada branch is poised to serve all six talukas of Mahisagar District, having a population of approximately 10 lakh residents.

The Lunawada branch will initially focus on providing finance for both new and used two-wheelers, along with offering personal loans specifically designed for rural customers. This expansion further supports the company's mission to bridge financial inclusion gaps in the rural heartland of Gujarat.