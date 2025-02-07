Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shanti Educational Initiatives consolidated net profit rises 1047.06% in the December 2024 quarter

Shanti Educational Initiatives consolidated net profit rises 1047.06% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 2:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 544.20% to Rs 20.55 crore

Net profit of Shanti Educational Initiatives rose 1047.06% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 544.20% to Rs 20.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales20.553.19 544 OPM %10.90-23.82 -PBDT2.630.09 2822 PBT2.450.02 12150 NP1.950.17 1047

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gland Pharma consolidated net profit rises 6.69% in the December 2024 quarter

ICICI Securities consolidated net profit rises 8.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Welspun Corp consolidated net profit rises 131.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Ravindra Energy consolidated net profit rises 406.98% in the December 2024 quarter

Prima Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story