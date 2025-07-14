Sharda Cropchem Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd, Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup and Power Mech Projects Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 July 2025.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd tumbled 5.08% to Rs 785.35 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 33866 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28418 shares in the past one month.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd lost 4.13% to Rs 2686. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.35 lakh shares in the past one month. Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd crashed 3.34% to Rs 1542.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24488 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23840 shares in the past one month. Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Partly Paidup fell 3.25% to Rs 56.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.8 lakh shares in the past one month.