Kesoram Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 99.34 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Net Loss of Kesoram Industries reported to Rs 99.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 61.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.26% to Rs 61.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 67.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.61.0567.28-17.23-12.50-4.17-13.74-9.62-19.62-99.34-61.37

