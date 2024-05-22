Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sharda Ispat standalone net profit rises 117.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Sharda Ispat standalone net profit rises 117.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 25.59% to Rs 52.66 crore

Net profit of Sharda Ispat rose 117.71% to Rs 4.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.59% to Rs 52.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 250.13% to Rs 13.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 58.63% to Rs 227.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 143.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales52.6641.93 26 227.27143.27 59 OPM %9.236.49 -8.464.03 - PBDT5.122.79 84 19.616.17 218 PBT4.912.59 90 18.765.37 249 NP4.181.92 118 13.973.99 250

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Tata Steel Production rises 4% YoY in Q4

JSW Steel jumps as crude steel production rises 5% YoY in Feb'24

Heera Ispat reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Nifty above 22,450 mark; metal shares shine

Shyam Metalics gains on capacity expansion in Odisha plant

PNC Infratech bags two orders worth Rs 4,994 cr from MSRDC

Modern Malleables standalone net profit declines 58.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Golkunda Diamonds &amp; Jewellery standalone net profit rises 86.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Goodricke Group reports standalone net loss of Rs 75.83 crore in the March 2024 quarter

AAVAS Financiers announces change in nominee director

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story