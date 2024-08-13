Sharda Ispat standalone net profit rises 28.14% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.48% to Rs 47.76 crore

Net profit of Sharda Ispat rose 28.14% to Rs 2.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 20.48% to Rs 47.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 60.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.47.7660.068.235.784.213.334.003.122.962.31

