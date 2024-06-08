Sharda Motor Industries announces schedule for buyback of shares

Sharda Motor Industries announced the schedule of activities for buyback of shares.

Buyback Opening Date - 11 June 2024

Buyback Closing Date - 18 June 2024

Last date of receipt of completed Tender Forms and other specified documents by the Registrar - 18 June 2024

Last date of completion of settlement of bids by the Clearing Corporation/ BSE - 25 June 2024

The company is proposing to buyback up to 10,27,777 equity shares of the company of face value of Rs 2 each at a price of Rs 1,800 per share payable in cash for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 184.99 crore.

