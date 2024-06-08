Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sharda Motor Industries announces schedule for buyback of shares

Sharda Motor Industries announces schedule for buyback of shares

Jun 08 2024
Sharda Motor Industries announced the schedule of activities for buyback of shares.

Buyback Opening Date - 11 June 2024
Buyback Closing Date - 18 June 2024
Last date of receipt of completed Tender Forms and other specified documents by the Registrar - 18 June 2024
Last date of completion of settlement of bids by the Clearing Corporation/ BSE - 25 June 2024

The company is proposing to buyback up to 10,27,777 equity shares of the company of face value of Rs 2 each at a price of Rs 1,800 per share payable in cash for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 184.99 crore.

Jun 08 2024

