K E C International wins new orders of Rs 1,061 cr

K E C International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,061 crore across its various businesses.
Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders for T&D projects in India, East Asia Pacific and Americas:
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Transmission lines and Substation order from a reputed private developer in India
Additional order for a Transmission line in Malaysia
Supply of towers, hardware and poles in Americas
Railways: The business has secured orders in the technologically enabled/ conventional segments in India:
Gauge conversion: Maiden order for composite gauge conversion works
Power Supply System for Metro: Setting up of power supply system, including receiving substation, high voltage cabling and associated civil works, from Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC)
Cables: The business has secured orders for supply of conductors and cables:
Supply of power transmission conductors from a renowned infrastructure player in India
Supply of various types of cables in India and overseas
Powered by Capital Market - Live News