K E C International wins new orders of Rs 1,061 cr

Jun 08 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
K E C International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,061 crore across its various businesses.

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders for T&D projects in India, East Asia Pacific and Americas:

Transmission lines and Substation order from a reputed private developer in India

Additional order for a Transmission line in Malaysia

Supply of towers, hardware and poles in Americas

Railways: The business has secured orders in the technologically enabled/ conventional segments in India:

Gauge conversion: Maiden order for composite gauge conversion works

Power Supply System for Metro: Setting up of power supply system, including receiving substation, high voltage cabling and associated civil works, from Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC)

Cables: The business has secured orders for supply of conductors and cables:

Supply of power transmission conductors from a renowned infrastructure player in India

Supply of various types of cables in India and overseas

First Published: Jun 08 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

