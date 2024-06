Lancor Holdings announced that with regard to Arbitration proceeding of Sriperumbudur matter, this is to notify that the Arbitrator has passed the Award recording settlement, which has resulted in approved plotted lands at Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu over 11.50 Lakhs square feet, being available for sale and development by Lancor Holdings with immediate effect.

