Sharda Motor Industries consolidated net profit declines 5.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Sharda Motor Industries declined 5.09% to Rs 74.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 78.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.67% to Rs 787.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 711.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.787.21711.2912.7414.79117.56120.09101.90106.1274.7078.71

