Sunshine Capital consolidated net profit declines 80.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Sunshine Capital declined 80.91% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 80.07% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.135.6739.8256.260.633.300.633.300.633.30

