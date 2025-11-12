Asit C Mehta Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.45 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.32% to Rs 21.67 crore

Net profit of Asit C Mehta Financial Services reported to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 46.32% to Rs 21.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.21.6714.8115.417.162.140.051.54-0.451.45-0.34

