Shares of Advance Agrolife list in T Group

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
The equity shares of Advance Agrolife (Scrip Code: 544562) are listed effective 08 October 2025 and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ''T'' Group Securities. At 09:25 IST, the indicative price of the stock was at a premium of 2% to the offer price of Rs 100.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

