Home First Finance Company India standalone net profit rises 23.55% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.93% to Rs 404.82 crore

Net profit of Home First Finance Company India rose 23.55% to Rs 97.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 78.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 36.93% to Rs 404.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 295.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.404.82295.6580.3078.22133.93105.76129.81102.7597.3878.82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News