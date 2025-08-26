3M India board approves Aseem Joshi as president & managing director

3M India said that its board has approved the appointment of Aseem Joshi as president and managing director (MD) (designate) of the company, effective from 13 October 2025.

The appointment is based on the recommendations of the nomination and remuneration committee.

In his new role, Joshi will take primary responsibility for overseeing the companys operations and steering its strategic initiatives. He will work closely with the current managing director, Ramesh Ramadurai, to ensure a smooth leadership transition and sustained growth.

Joshi brings nearly 25 years of extensive experience in engineering, consulting, business development, and leadership, having held key positions at renowned global organizations such as IBM, McKinsey, Eaton, and Honeywell. Most recently, he served as the chief executive officer of GMM Pfaudlers India business from 2021 to 2025.