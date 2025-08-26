Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 3M India board approves Aseem Joshi as president & managing director

3M India board approves Aseem Joshi as president & managing director

Image
Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

3M India said that its board has approved the appointment of Aseem Joshi as president and managing director (MD) (designate) of the company, effective from 13 October 2025.

The appointment is based on the recommendations of the nomination and remuneration committee.

In his new role, Joshi will take primary responsibility for overseeing the companys operations and steering its strategic initiatives. He will work closely with the current managing director, Ramesh Ramadurai, to ensure a smooth leadership transition and sustained growth.

Joshi brings nearly 25 years of extensive experience in engineering, consulting, business development, and leadership, having held key positions at renowned global organizations such as IBM, McKinsey, Eaton, and Honeywell. Most recently, he served as the chief executive officer of GMM Pfaudlers India business from 2021 to 2025.

Academically accomplished, Joshi holds a Bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Pune, India, a Master of Science in Industrial and Systems Engineering from Virginia Tech, USA, and an MBA from INSEAD, Fontainebleau, France.

3M India is engaged in Safety & Industrial, Transportation & Electronics, Health Care and Consumer.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 21.6% to Rs 157.15 crore in Q1 FY26, despite a slight 0.3% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,046.57 crore compared to Q1 FY25.

Shares of 3M India shed 0.02% to Rs 30,530 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indus Towers Ltd Slips 3.18%

Sobha Ltd Spurts 0.51%

BLS International Services wins work order of Rs 2,055 cr

Arisinfra partners with Merusri Developers to launch luxury villa project in Bengaluru

Aditya Birla Capital appoints Vishakha Mulye as MD and CEO

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story