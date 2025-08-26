Indus Towers Ltd Slips 3.18%

Indus Towers Ltd has lost 12.62% over last one month compared to 3.87% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 0.11% drop in the SENSEX

Indus Towers Ltd fell 3.18% today to trade at Rs 343.5. The BSE Telecommunication index is down 0.83% to quote at 2862.36. The index is down 3.87 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Communications Ltd decreased 0.91% and Tejas Networks Ltd lost 0.89% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went down 11.43 % over last one year compared to the 0.39% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Indus Towers Ltd has lost 12.62% over last one month compared to 3.87% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 0.11% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 8469 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.24 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 460.7 on 02 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 312.65 on 03 Mar 2025.