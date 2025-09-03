Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shares of Vikran Engineering list in B Group

Shares of Vikran Engineering list in B Group

Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
The equity shares of Vikran Engineering (Scrip Code: 544496) are listed effective 03 Septemebr 2025 and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ''B'' Group Securities. At 9:16 IST, the pre-open indicative price for the stock was at a discount of 4.85% to issue price of Rs 97.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

