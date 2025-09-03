Inox Green secures O&M contract for 189.1 MWp solar projects

Inox Green Energy Services announced today that the company has entered into agreements to provide O&M services for 189.1 MWp of operational solar projects with multiple customers:

96.6 MWp with a global PE backed IPP for their projects located in Maharashtra 92.5 MWp with an IPP for their projects located in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh

With these additions, Inox Green's solar O&M portfolio reaches ~ 1.8 GW, as the company continues to rapidly grow in this segment, taking the total renewable O&M portfolio to ~ 5.3 GW.

