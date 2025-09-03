PNC Infratech rises after emerging as L1 bidder for Rs 297 crore AAI project

PNC Infratech rose 3.09% after the company said that it has emerged as the lowest (L1) bidder for a project floated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for the development of Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi.The project, valued at Rs 297.01 crore (excluding GST), entails extension of the runway along with re-carpeting, strengthening of the existing runway, and allied works. The work is to be executed within 18 months.
PNC Infratech is one of the foremostIndian infrastructure investment, development, construction, operation, and management companies in India. The company provides end-to-end infrastructure implementation solutions that include design, engineering, procurement, construction, and O&M services on EPC, "Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer" (DBFOT), Toll, Annuity, Hybrid Annuity, Operate-Maintain-Transfer, and other formats, under one roof.
The companys consolidated net profit slumped 81% to Rs 75.48 crore on a 34.5% drop in net sales to Rs 1704.11 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
