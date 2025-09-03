Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TBO Tek to acquire US based Classic Vacations

TBO Tek to acquire US based Classic Vacations

Image
Sep 03 2025
For an estimated cost of up to USD 125 million

TBO Tek announced its agreement to acquire US based Classic Vacations from Phoenix-based investment firm, The Najafi Companies, for an estimated total purchase of up to $125 million.

The acquisition brings together the power of TBO's first-class technology platform and worldwide inventory with Classic Vacation's vast network of luxury travel advisors and suppliers. Classic Vacations delivered a revenue of $111 million and an operating EBITDA of $11.2 million in the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2024.

TBO's expansion into serving the premium outbound travel market aligns strategically with Classic Vacation's exclusive B2B brand and elite, high-value advisor network enhanced by its nearly five decades of success and brand recognition.

Classic Vacations was bought by The Najafi Companies in 2021 from Expedia Group.

Sep 03 2025

