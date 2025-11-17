Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research standalone net profit declines 5.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.99% to Rs 9.38 crore

Net profit of Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research declined 5.88% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.99% to Rs 9.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.9.389.029.9112.310.880.900.450.460.320.34

