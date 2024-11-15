Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research standalone net profit rises 17.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:26 AM IST
Sales rise 68.28% to Rs 9.02 crore

Net profit of Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research rose 17.24% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 68.28% to Rs 9.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales9.025.36 68 OPM %12.3113.81 -PBDT0.900.52 73 PBT0.460.18 156 NP0.340.29 17

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

