Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research standalone net profit rises 17.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research rose 17.24% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 68.28% to Rs 9.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.9.025.3612.3113.810.900.520.460.180.340.29

