Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shashank Traders reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Shashank Traders reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.05 crore

Shashank Traders reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.050 0 OPM %00 -PBDT0-0.02 100 PBT0-0.02 100 NP0-0.02 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Spectrum Foods standalone net profit declines 84.77% in the December 2024 quarter

RCC Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Rajnish Retail standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Shelter Infra Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Axtel Industries standalone net profit declines 65.97% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story