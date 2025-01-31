Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Axtel Industries standalone net profit declines 65.97% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 24.87% to Rs 40.41 crore

Net profit of Axtel Industries declined 65.97% to Rs 3.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 24.87% to Rs 40.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 53.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales40.4153.79 -25 OPM %12.2723.55 -PBDT5.9312.93 -54 PBT4.9612.16 -59 NP3.269.58 -66

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

