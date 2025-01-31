Axtel Industries standalone net profit declines 65.97% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.87% to Rs 40.41 crore

Net profit of Axtel Industries declined 65.97% to Rs 3.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 24.87% to Rs 40.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 53.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.40.4153.7912.2723.555.9312.934.9612.163.269.58

