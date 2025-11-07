Sheetal Cool Products standalone net profit declines 29.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.51% to Rs 55.91 crore

Net profit of Sheetal Cool Products declined 29.33% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.51% to Rs 55.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 52.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.55.9152.9911.09-5.594.735.792.173.831.592.25

