Grihum Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 30.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.52% to Rs 321.73 crore

Net profit of Grihum Housing Finance declined 30.71% to Rs 36.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 52.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.52% to Rs 321.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 316.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.321.73316.9254.0362.7552.8074.3648.1369.2836.0452.01

