Asia Capital standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 38.46% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of Asia Capital declined 25.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 38.46% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.080.1337.5076.920.080.100.080.100.060.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News