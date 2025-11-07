Bansal Roofing Products standalone net profit rises 175.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 104.38% to Rs 34.09 crore

Net profit of Bansal Roofing Products rose 175.47% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 104.38% to Rs 34.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.34.0916.687.277.372.531.122.110.721.460.53

