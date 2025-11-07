Uno Minda standalone net profit rises 5.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.34% to Rs 3631.53 crore

Net profit of Uno Minda rose 5.93% to Rs 338.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 319.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.34% to Rs 3631.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3121.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3631.533121.3511.3310.97526.07477.54400.80369.86338.54319.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News