Shelter Infra Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 71.43% to Rs 0.60 crore

Net loss of Shelter Infra Projects reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 71.43% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.600.35-20.00-8.57-0.080.01-0.10-0.01-0.080

