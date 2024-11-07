Bluechip Tex Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.57% to Rs 64.15 crore

Net loss of Bluechip Tex Industries reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.57% to Rs 64.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 67.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.64.1567.2203.180.162.25-0.481.61-0.451.13

