Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bluechip Tex Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Bluechip Tex Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 4.57% to Rs 64.15 crore

Net loss of Bluechip Tex Industries reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.57% to Rs 64.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 67.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales64.1567.22 -5 OPM %03.18 -PBDT0.162.25 -93 PBT-0.481.61 PL NP-0.451.13 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India markets likely to start lower; GIFT Nifty down 100 pts; China gains

LIVE: MVA makes 5 promises, to give women Rs 3K per mth, waive off farmer loans of up to Rs 5 L

He was pretty tough on China: Ex-diplomat Navtej Sarna on Trump's return

US elections LIVE: Trump makes a comeback; India-US ties set to expand, say experts

India, US relations set to remain strong under Trump administration

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story