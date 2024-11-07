J J Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 1650.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 346.15% to Rs 0.58 crore

Net profit of J J Finance Corporation rose 1650.00% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 346.15% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

