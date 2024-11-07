Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

J J Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 1650.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 346.15% to Rs 0.58 crore

Net profit of J J Finance Corporation rose 1650.00% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 346.15% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.580.13 346 OPM %84.4838.46 -PBDT0.490.05 880 PBT0.490.05 880 NP0.350.02 1650

