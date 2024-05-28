Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shelter Infra Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shelter Infra Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 63.89% to Rs 0.59 crore

Net Loss of Shelter Infra Projects reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 63.89% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.24% to Rs 1.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.590.36 64 1.641.32 24 OPM %-33.90-94.44 --15.24-31.06 - PBDT-0.15-0.30 50 -0.09-0.28 68 PBT-0.17-0.33 48 -0.18-0.39 54 NP-0.17-0.31 45 -0.19-0.40 53

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

