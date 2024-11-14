Shervani Industrial Syndicate consolidated net profit declines 83.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 35.27% to Rs 19.73 crore

Net profit of Shervani Industrial Syndicate declined 83.87% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 35.27% to Rs 19.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 30.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.19.7330.487.8123.201.957.411.587.191.167.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News