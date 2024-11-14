Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shervani Industrial Syndicate consolidated net profit declines 83.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:42 AM IST
Sales decline 35.27% to Rs 19.73 crore

Net profit of Shervani Industrial Syndicate declined 83.87% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 35.27% to Rs 19.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 30.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales19.7330.48 -35 OPM %7.8123.20 -PBDT1.957.41 -74 PBT1.587.19 -78 NP1.167.19 -84

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:57 AM IST

