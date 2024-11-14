Simmonds Marshall consolidated net profit rises 130.92% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.64% to Rs 56.72 crore

Net profit of Simmonds Marshall rose 130.92% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.64% to Rs 56.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 49.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.56.7249.9112.7610.565.453.383.521.513.511.52

