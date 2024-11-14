Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Simmonds Marshall consolidated net profit rises 130.92% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:42 AM IST
Sales rise 13.64% to Rs 56.72 crore

Net profit of Simmonds Marshall rose 130.92% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.64% to Rs 56.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 49.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales56.7249.91 14 OPM %12.7610.56 -PBDT5.453.38 61 PBT3.521.51 133 NP3.511.52 131

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:57 AM IST

