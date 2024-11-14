Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 54.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:42 AM IST
Net profit of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 54.73% to Rs 78.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 51.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.23% to Rs 4289.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4155.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4289.564155.19 3 OPM %4.702.53 -PBDT167.98128.28 31 PBT106.3672.18 47 NP78.9651.03 55

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:57 AM IST

